IND vs AUS LIVE 4th Test: India eyes early wicket on Day 2 at Brisbane

Australia will resume its innings from 274/5, with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green as overnight batsmen at the crease. Check India vs Australia live score and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

India vs Australia
India vs Australia. Photo: @BCCI
India aims to get early wicket on Day 2 of fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane. Australia will resume its innings from 274/5, with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green as overnight batsmen at the crease.
 
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Australia's scorecard at stumps on Day 1
 
Batsmen Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes
David Warner c Rohit b Siraj 1 4 0 0
Marcus Harris c Sundar b Shardul 5 23 0 0
Marnus Labuschagne c Pant b Natarajan 108 204 9 0
Steve Smith c Rohit b Sundar 36 77 5 0
Mathew Wade c Thakur b Natarajan 45 87 6 0
Cameron Green not out 28 70 3 0
Tim Paine not out 38 62 5 0
Total: 274-5 in 87 Overs
Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets
Mohammed Siraj 19 8 51 1
T Natarajan 20 2 63 2
Shardul Thakur 18 5 67 1
Navdeep Saini 7.5 2 21 0
Washington Sundar 22 4 69 1
Rohit Sharma 0.1 0 1 0

Day 2: India vs Australia 4th Test live scorecard
 
 


4th Test, Day 2: Australia vs India live streaming details
 
The IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 live proceedings will be available on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
 
 
ICC World Test Championship
 
The India vs Australia Test series is part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.
 
