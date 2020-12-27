IND vs AUS Live, 2nd Test: Australian bowlers eye early wicket on Day 2
India was 36-1 at stumps on Day 1 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. India is trailing by 159 runs. Check India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here
The IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
ICC World Test Championship
The four-match series between India and Australia is also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently held by India. The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. The top two teams on ICC WTC points table will qualify for the finals.
