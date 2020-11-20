India vs Australia: Tickets for three T20Is, two ODIs sold out on 1st day

-
Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday informed that three T20 Internationals and two One Day Internationals (ODIs) between India and Australia have been sold out after tickets went on sale this morning.
"The second and third ODIs at the SCG and Manuka Oval respectively have been exhausted while the Manuka Oval T20I and two SCG T20Is are sold out," CA said in a release.
"Limited tickets to the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG remain, with approximately 1,900 public seats left. Both the SCG and Manuka Oval will be at 50 per cent capacity for series, with fans voting with their feet after ticket prices were frozen from the last time India came to Australia in 2018/19," it added.
"It's been fantastic to see so much interest in the ODI and T20I Series, with the high demand starting from yesterday with our pre-sale period offered to the Australian Cricket Family. It didn't take long today for things to move quickly, with now just a couple of thousand tickets remaining for the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG," he added.Responding to the cricket fan's excitement, James Allsopp, Cricket ACT CEO, stated that there was some genuine excitement building in Canberra ahead of the two T20Is.
"It is fantastic to have such high-quality international cricket coming to the ACT this summer and I am not surprised that fans have acted so quickly to ensure they have a seat," he said."Both games at Manuka are going to be fierce contests, and we look forward to welcoming the Australian and Indian teams to Canberra. With such high demand, it's inevitable that some fans may have missed out, but there is plenty of other cricket to come with BBL matches in Canberra," Allsopp added.
India's tour of Australia will begin with three ODIs on November 27, 29, and December 2. The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Also, the Indian side is set to play four Tests against Australia which will be a part of the Test Championship and the winner gets one step closer to the final, scheduled in June 2021.
