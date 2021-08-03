India vs England 1st Test playing 11 prediction and head-to-head record

-
The Indian cricket team would start the second leg of their England tour, when it squares off with Joe Root’s team for the first Test of the five-match series on August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The India vs England Test series will kick start the second edition of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), which will be played in 2021-23 cycle. The injury-hit Indian cricket team got another blow as opener Mayank Agarwal ruled out of India playing 11 for 1st Test. He was hit on helmet during the practice session.
India vs England 1st Test playing 11 predictionIn Agarwal’s absence, KL Rahul is likely to partner Rohit Sharma as an opener. It would be interesting to see whether India picks two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin in its playing 11, like it did during the final of WTC, or go with a swing bowler in Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Siraj. Thakur has a better case for his selection as he can also bat bowler down the order.
India tentative playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja/ Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami.
England, on the other hand, would surely miss Ben Stokes who took a break from cricket over mental health issue.
England tentative playing 11: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed/ Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Robinson/Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Jack Leach.
India vs England head to head in Tests
Overall
- Total: 126
- India won: 48
- England won: 29
- Drawn: 49
- Total: 62
- England won: 34
- India won: 7
- Drawn: 21
Trent Bridge's pitch should be a bowler's paradise with plenty of grass. In the centre, the seamers should have a terrific time, as there is chances of cloudy weather conditions. In the last two days of the match, the Nottingham pitch may offer spin.
India vs England Test series 2021 squads
India Test squad vs England 2021: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav (yet to join), Prithvi Shaw (yet to join)
Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla
England Test squad vs England 2021: Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton
