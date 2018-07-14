Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli & co look for another series win vs England

After a convincing victory in the first One-Day International (ODI), India will aim to seal the three-match series with another win when they face hosts England in the second ODI at Lords Cricket ground in London today. Perhaps the game was scheduled for Saturday, keeping in mind the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. But, with only a day's gap between the two matches, it hasn't worked out in England's favour, who have their task cut out once again after going down by eight wickets in the series opener.

How India trumped England in first ODI



The visitors dominated England, the No 1 ODI side, in all departments of the game and took a crucial 1-0 lead in the series with 59 balls to spare. The stars of the match were and Rohit Sharma -- the former ripped through the hosts' batting line-up while the latter whacked their bowlers all over the place. The batting department seemed settled with opener Shikhar Dhawan back in form. The Delhi batsman hit as many as eight boundaries in his 40 runs off 27 balls. Skipper showed why he is called one of the best batsman in the ODI format. India's routine chasers -- Kohli and his in-form deputy Rohit Sharma -- collaborated in a 167-run stand to frustrate the English bowlers. In the bowling department, Kuldeep continued to remain headache for English batsmen, scalping six wickets for just 25 runs. The Chinaman showed his mettle in both the shortest format and the 50-over game, sending back five or more batsmen in each. He has also become the first left-arm wrist spinner to take six in ODIs. Kuldeep was well supported by pacer Umesh Yadav, who was, however, a little expensive.

Major concerns for Kohli's boys ahead 2nd ODI



A key concern for India is their middle and lower order, which has not been tested so far. Also, Indian pace bowlers — Umesh Yadav, Siddharth Kaul and Hardik Pandya — leaked runs in the powerplays and death overs. They were not effective as they leaked few runs when spinners, and Yuzvendra were trying to put pressure on English batsmen in the 1ODI.

England has little time to learn how to counter Kuldeep



Unlike in the T20I series, England do not have the option of battling the Chinaman with a practice outing against the spin-bowling machine, Merlyn. With both teams travelling to London on Friday, there might not even be enough time to sit down for some video analysis. Under such a scenario, the English batsmen will have to figure out mentally how to play Kuldeep at Lords.

What went wrong for England in the 1st ODI



Some of it boils down to shot selection. At 70-odd for no loss after 10 overs, Jason Roy didn't need to play the two reverse sweeps in two overs against the wrist spinners, the second of which resulted in his dismissal. Skipper Eoin Morgan didn't play the best shot against Yuzvendra either. Yadav outfoxed both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, with the latter in particular looking all at sea.

It has been a poor ten days for Root, and England's prime batsman for the summer seems bereft of confidence. This was the third time in three innings that he got out to wrist spin, falling to googlies in the two T20Is he played. A sharp leg break did the job at Trent Bridge, in what is quickly becoming a problem for Root.

Can changing the batting order help England improve their performance in 2nd ODI?



could be elevated in the batting order once again. He looked the most composed among the English batsmen and extended his good run of form to get another half-century under his belt, albeit batting too low at number six. With the wrist spinners deployed in tandem, Morgan had admitted that batting against the new ball was their best chance to deny India. This could inspire a promotion for Buttler to number three in the 2nd ODI.

2nd ODI: Pitch condition



Pitch, apart from mental preparation, will also be key for England. After going 1-0 down in the T20Is, the next two wickets in Cardiff and Bristol had a top layer of grass. Despite this, there wasn't much swing available in either game. Yet this move did just enough to blunt the wrist spinners -- so much so, that the green top in the third T20I bluffed the Indian team management into dropping Yadav for that series-deciding game, albeit the wicket turned out to be a batting beauty.

It remains to be seen if the wicket at Lord's and Headingley (Leeds) thereafter will have any green on the surface. The domestic T20 competition in England began on July 4; so word is that the pitch at Lord's would reflect that, never mind the green tops in Cardiff and Bristol. Middlesex had hosted Surrey here on July 5 for their first T20 game of the season, and Ireland's off-break bowling all-rounder Paul Stirling picked up 3-26. The two teams scored at 8-plus per over, reports PTI.

India ODI record in recent past



India, meanwhile, are unbeaten in bilateral ODI series since the tour of Australia in January 2016. They have won nine successive contests thereafter, with the 2017 Champions Trophy, the only tournament wherein they failed to bring home the laurels. Wrapping up the ODIs with a 2-0 unassailable will also close the gap between the two sides in the ICC ODI rankings. More importantly, it will hand over bragging rights to India ahead of the five-Test series.

Team news



India: Barring any unforeseen fitness issues, the same playing eleven could feature at Lord's. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was seen bowling at Trent Bridge ahead of the first ODI, albeit the team management might not want to rush him back in view of sterner challenges ahead.

England: In team news, Alex Hales has now been ruled out of the entire ODI series owing to a side strain. He had earlier been ruled out of the first ODI, with the team management keeping an eye on his recovery for the remaining two games. Middlesex batsman David Malan will stay with the England squad for the second ODI.

Here are the playing probables of both the teams:



probables: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Suresh Raina, M S Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Siddharth Kaul



probables: Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, David Malan, Mark Wood, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid



When and where to watch 2nd ODI



Match Date: 14 July 2018, Saturday



Match Timing: 15:30 IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 PM Local



Match Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, England



India vs England match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. India vs England second T20Is will be available for live stream on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream India vs England 1st match on Tatasky mobile app.

Weather condition during India vs England 2nd ODI in London



With the game being an afternoon game, the temperature will be around 27 degree Celsius. The humidity levels will clock around 41%. Thus, with no forecast of rain, it is expected to be a full game at Lords in London.

India vs England head to head in ODIs



Total Matches: 97

India: 53

England: 39

Tie: 2

No-result: 3



In England

Total Matches: 39

India: 16

England: 19

Tie: 1

No result: 3

