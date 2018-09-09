India v Eng 5th Test Day 3: Can India's tail put up a fight like the hosts?

On Day 3 of 5th Test, overnight unbeaten batsmen – Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Hanuma Vihari—have a huge task to put India into a situation from where the team can bounce back in the final test at the Oval in London. On the other hand, England will look to take the remaining wickets quickly and take a first innings lead of more than 100 runs and firm their grip on the match. A win here will help England finish 4-1. India still trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand and three full day's play remaining in the match. At stumps, debutant was unbeaten on 25 with Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) for company as India lost their way after tea



How India slumped from 101/3 to 176/6 on Day 2 of Oval Test



In reply to England’s 332, India's top-order disappointed with Shikhar Dhawan (3) failing once again in what could be his last Test innings for a considerable period of time. K L Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara made identical 37 to stitch together 64 runs for the second wicket to stabilise the Indian innings before the English bowlers got back into the groove, picking up crucial wickets when it mattered. After the tea break, conditions favoured bowlers a lot more under heavy cloud cover and floodlights as the ball darted around with James Anderson (2/20) and Sam Curran (1/46) troubling the Indian batsmen the most. Rahul looked set for a big score before Curran went through his defence with a nearly unplayable delivery in the 23rd over.



Thereafter, India lost three wickets for 33 runs as Anderson wreaked havoc with the moving ball, dismissing both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession. Pujara was caught behind, while Rahane (0) was caught at slip in the space of 13 balls. Just like previous matches, India skipper Virat Kohli (49) looked in great nick and seemed determined to take his side out of troubled waters with positive intent. He hit six boundaries during his 70-ball knock. Kohli perished edging a Ben Stokes (2/44) delivery to his counterpart Joe Root in the slip cordon.



Vihari survived two close calls before he regained his composure and batted till the end of the day. Check Oval Test Day 3 highlights here



We couldn't execute our plans to tailenders: Bumrah



An extra bowler would have allowed the rest of the attack more time to recuperate, feels Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who conceded they failed to execute their plans against England's tailenders on the second day of the final Test. India had opted to drop allrounder Hardik Pandya and play debutante Hanuma Vihari, who bowled only one over on the opening day. Asked if India missed a fifth bowler, Bumrah said: "I don't know about team selection. That's a question for the management.”



"When you have an extra bowler, that gives you some cushion while bowling. With four bowlers you tend to bowl more overs because then you have to come back quickly (to bowl). "That was the only difference I felt, otherwise we tried our best, we bowled our hearts out, we bowled a lot of overs. An extra bowler sometimes gives you enough rest," he said. England were placed at 198-7 after day one but they escaped to 332, thanks to Jos Buttler's 89.



Bumrah said: "We were in a good position at 190-odd for seven, but they batted well and we couldn't capitalize. So it is a combination of both. We tried hard to bowl in the right areas but we couldn't bowl that well today and they also applied well." England's lower order has been a problem for India throughout this series, and it was once again the case on Saturday as Buttler put on 33 runs with Adil Rashid and then 98 runs with Stuart Broad. Asked about any specific plans for the lower-order batsmen, Bumrah said, "There has been no specific planning for lower order batsmen. You plan for each batsman, even if they are lower-order, we respect them. We tried to execute plans today but it didn't work. Talking about Buttler, Bumrah said that the batsman took his chances and it paid off.



5th Test: Key stats after Day 2





Most wickets by Indian pacers in a Test Series

Series Matches Wickets Versus Venue Average Best Result 2018 5 59 England England 26.45 May-28 Lost 1979-80 6 58 Pakistan India 27.25 Jul-56 Won 1991-92 5 57 Australia Australia 33.77 May-97 Lost 2017-18 3 50 South Africa South Africa 22.48 May-28 Lost

K L Rahul has taken 13 catches in the current series, emulating an Indian series record against any country, held by Rahul Dravid (13 in four Tests vs Australia in 2004-05). His tally is the most by a fielder in a Test series in England, going past 12 each by England's Wally Hammond, Jack Ikin, Ian Bottam, and Australia's Allan Border.

Here is the playing 11 of both the teams:

India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah