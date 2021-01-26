India vs England: Ben Stokes arrives in Chennai, begins five-day quarantine

-
ALSO READ
ENG vs IND: England squad will get only 3 days to train before Chennai Test
ENG vs IND 2021: England spinners' tap may run dry on dry Indian pitches
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
Disrespectful to India if England doesn't field its best XI: Pietersen
Eng should focus on Test series vs India instead of Ashes obsession: Swann
-
England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes has arrived in Chennai and is undergoing quarantine at a city hotel ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against India.
The big-ticket series starts here on February 5 and the team's training is scheduled to commence from February 2.
Hero of the 2019 World Cup final, Stokes landed in the country along with players who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka, where they completed a 2-0 sweep on Monday.
"Day 1 quarantine, I have done a fair bit of quarantine, have to try to make my bed every day, not the best job, but have to do it. So that's basically me for the next five days," Stokes posted in one of his Instagram stories.
The 29-year-old Stokes shared a series of Instagram stories, describing his plan of action for the next five days.
The rest of the England players, currently in Sri Lanka, are expected to land in the city on Wednesday.
The four-match rubber assumes added significance keeping in the mind the World Test Championship.
India, who are currently heading the table, will look to maintain their pole position while England, placed fourth at the moment, will hope to move up and inch towards a place in the WTC final.
England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka ended on Monday with the visitors winning the second Test to sweep the series.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor