'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5

-
ALSO READ
England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets
England vs India: England to host India for five Tests from August 4, 2021
IND vs ENG: Stokes, Archer return to England squad for first two Tests
England to tour India for 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and five T20Is in 2021: Ganguly
IND vs ENG: Selectors to announce India squad for Tests today at 5 pm
-
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has headed to India ahead of the full-fledged tour which will see the two teams compete in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs beginning February 5.
On Sunday, Stokes posted a picture of himself travelling on a plane with a caption: "See you soon India".
The Joe Root-led England are currently in Sri Lanka, taking part in the two-Test series.
India, on the other hand, have returned from the successful Australia tour which saw them clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a thrilling fashion.
Both the teams have announced their respective squads for the first two Test matches which will be played in Chennai.
India are currently at the top spot in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings -- both on percentage points and points. They need to win the upcoming four-match Test series against England with a 2-0 margin to seal a spot in the WTC final. If they lose one Test against England though, they will need to win three matches.
England, on the other hand, first need to win the second Test against Sri Lanka and then defeat India 3-0. Even a 2-2 drawn series will not be enough for England to go past India and finish among the top two on the WTC.
--IANS
aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor