Eng should focus on Test series vs India instead of Ashes obsession: Swann

-
ALSO READ
England vs India: England to host India for five Tests from August 4, 2021
England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets
IND vs ENG: Selectors to announce India squad for Tests today at 5 pm
IND vs AUS 4th Test highlights: India creates history, wins series 2-1
England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Pak win toss, elect to bat at Manchester
-
India seem "virtually unbeatable" after their historic Test triumph in Australia and England would be achieving something bigger than their "obsession" Ashes if the tourists manage to upstage Virat Kohli's men next month, feels former spinner Graeme Swann.
England would be touring India for a four-match Test series, beginning on February 5, followed by five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.
Swann said India, despite captain Kohli not being available after the first match, dominated Australia like very few sides have.
"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this," Swann told tabloid 'The Sun'.
"We have to move away from looking forward to the Ashes series. I think beating India in India is a far higher thing to strive for right now. They're virtually unbeatable in India since we beat them in 2012. Why isn't that the whole thing?" he asked.
He said if England want to be the best in the world, they should move away from the fixation of just trying to beat Australia in away series. The Ashes is scheduled to start in December this year in Australia.
The 41-year-old Swann, who took 255 wickets with his off-spin from 60 Tests between 2008 and 2013, asked the England players to learn from past mistakes and take on spin like Kevin Pietersen did the last time the Three Lions won a series in India back in 2012.
"Why aren't people saying 'right, this is a chance to get this team with good players of spin, use their feet, change the whole way we face spin bowling, and then we can beat India'.
"We're not going to beat India unless spinners are taking wickets and then we've got someone batting like we had with Kevin Pietersen."
Swann feels former captain Pietersen changed the way England played against spin.
"He was ultra-aggressive. Let's face it KP was a brilliant player and he batted unbelievably well there.
"We haven't done it since, we haven't learnt from how Kev batted on that trip and haven't gone on and used that as the blueprint.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor