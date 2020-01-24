- Companies announce clinical trials for vaccine against China virus
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live: Can Pant find place in India playing 11?
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary from 12:20 pm IST. Check live score, toss and match updates here
Virat Kohli. File Photo: PTI
With K L Rahul donning the wicket-keeping gloves, it would be interesting to see if Rishabh Pant will find a place in the India playing 11. Notably, in the third T20 match against the Sri Lanka cricket team, skipper Virat Kohli had preferred Sanju Samson to Pant.
On the other hand, the injury-hit New Zealand cricket team would look to use home conditions to their advantage. They will also get a much-needed boost with the return of their regular captain Kane Williamson.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1 from 12:20 pm (IST).
