India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live: Can Pant find place in India playing 11?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary from 12:20 pm IST. Check live score, toss and match updates here

BS Web Team 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. File Photo: PTI
In what will be a test of their preparedness for the ICC T20 World Cup, the India cricket team will play the first match of their long New Zealand series on January 24 (Friday). For the first T20 International, to be played at Eden Park in Auckland, the Indian team management is expected to try the players who could prove vital on bouncy tracks.
 
With K L Rahul donning the wicket-keeping gloves, it would be interesting to see if Rishabh Pant will find a place in the India playing 11. Notably, in the third T20 match against the Sri Lanka cricket team, skipper Virat Kohli had preferred Sanju Samson to Pant.
 
On the other hand, the injury-hit New Zealand cricket team would look to use home conditions to their advantage. They will also get a much-needed boost with the return of their regular captain Kane Williamson.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live scorecard


 
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live streaming
 
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1 from 12:20 pm (IST).
 
Stay Tuned for India vs New Zealand live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary…

