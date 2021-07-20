JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India Sri Lanka series » News

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win today

The live toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 2:30 pm IST. Check IND vs SL live playing 11 and toss updates here

Topics
India vs Sri Lanka | ICC Cricket World Cup Super League | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Indian cricket team
Both the teams are likely to retain the playing 11 from previous match. Any change in India playing 11 would come as a surprise.
In the second One Day International (ODI), the young guns of Indian cricket team would look to put yet another fiery show and seal the three-match series against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. Meanwhile,Sri lanka, which is going through a generation change, needs to derive a formula to win matches. The live toss between Shikhar Dhawan and Dasun Shanaka will take place at 2:30 am IST.

Check Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, India full schedule and live telecast details here
 
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI playing 11
 
Both the teams are likely to retain the playing 11 from the previous match. Any change in India playing 11 would come as a surprise.
 
India playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
 
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probables): Avishka Fernando, Binod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Aslanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

ICC cricket World Cup Super League

The three-match India vs Sri Lanka ODI series is also a part of ICC CWC Super League. The top 7 teams on CWC Super League table will directly qualify of ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India being a host will qualify despite its position on the points table. 

All you need to know
 
CHECK ICC CWC SUPER LEAGUE POINTS TABLE HERE
 
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Colombo weather

According to the weather forecast, there would be scattered clouds throughout the day. Despite the fact that there was both swing and turn in the first game, hitting is supposed to be simple in today’s match.
 
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE SCORECARD
 
 
 
India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details
 
The IND vs SL 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD and TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
 
Check IND vs SL T20s full schedule and head to head details here

IND vs SL 2nd ODI live telecast for free
 
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs SL 2nd ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 3:00 pm onwards.
 
Stay tuned for India vs Sri Lanka live match updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh