- Swiggy valuation tops $5.5 bn after raising $1.25 bn from SoftBank, Prosus
- Cement shares on a roll; ACC, Ambuja, UltraTech, JK Lakshmi hit new highs
- Apple delays office return by at least a month as Covid-19 spikes in US
- Motilal Oswal to raise Rs 4,000 cr fund from domestic, global investors
- Motilal Oswal to raise Rs 4,000 cr fund from domestic, global investors
- Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
- Stock of this IT company has zoomed 248% in 26 days
- India's economic fundamentals strong, recovery underway, says Deepak Parekh
- Mastek hits new high on healthy June quarter results
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win today
The live toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 2:30 pm IST. Check IND vs SL live playing 11 and toss updates here
Topics
India vs Sri Lanka | ICC Cricket World Cup Super League | ICC ODI World Cup 2023
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Both the teams are likely to retain the playing 11 from previous match. Any change in India playing 11 would come as a surprise.
Check Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, India full schedule and live telecast details here
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI playing 11
Both the teams are likely to retain the playing 11 from the previous match. Any change in India playing 11 would come as a surprise.
India playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probables): Avishka Fernando, Binod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Aslanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan
CHECK ICC CWC SUPER LEAGUE POINTS TABLE HERE
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Colombo weather
According to the weather forecast, there would be scattered clouds throughout the day. Despite the fact that there was both swing and turn in the first game, hitting is supposed to be simple in today’s match.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE SCORECARD
India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs SL 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD and TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
Check IND vs SL T20s full schedule and head to head details here
IND vs SL 2nd ODI live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs SL 2nd ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 3:00 pm onwards.
Stay tuned for India vs Sri Lanka live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh