Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: India eye big score; Windies some relief

The first day of the first test was completely in India's favour as 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw anouncced his arrival with a century, becoming the youngest Indian to score a century on debut. Cheteshwar Pujara too contributed 86 runs but missed his century.
West Indies started on a good note, sending Lokesh Rahul back to pavilion on a duck, but nothing went in tehir favour after that and much to their dismay, Pujara and Shaw constructed a over 200-run stand.
Though, Pujara and Shaw were sent to pavilion, it was too late to attempt a rescue as Virat Kohli and Ajinnkya Rahane swiftly led as soon as they came on the crease.
Shaw scored 134 off 154 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 72 off 137 balls with Rishabh Pant (17 off 21 balls) for company.
It would be interesting to see if West Indies can pull a miracle on day two and make a come back.
However, the pitch could be a deterrent, besides the formidable batting line-up.
Brief Scores: India 364/4 (Prithvi Shaw 134 off 154 balls, Cheteshwar Pujara 86, Virat Kohli 72 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 41) vs West Indies.