Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: India look to wrap up WI innings early

WI 181-all out (48.0 Ovs) Over 47: Ashwin comes for the over, Gabriel on strike, the defence game is on and STUMPS!! It's all over. Over 46: Jadejka comes to bowl, Bishoo sweeps the ball andd it flies in the air but lands in no man's land for a boundary, gets a single, Gabriel hits the ball in the air towards extra cover and gets asingle. Over 45: Ashwin on the attack again, searching for the last wicket of the inning, Bishoo tries to defend and gets a four, gets a single on the last ball. Over 44: Jadeja comes to bowl, Bishoo hits a boundary on the first ball, gets dropped on the seond ball on a good edge, and gets a single to get off the mark. Over 43: Ashwin gets Sherman Lewis, the ball spun away from close to the off stump line and hit top of off

The second day too went in India's favour as West Indies had very little to show with the ball and even little to show with the bat. Windies slumped, only to make it worse as wickets kept falling yet no batsman could stand to face India's fiery bowling.

Earlier, Indian batsmen wreaked havoc with Shaw, Kohli and Jadeja scoring a century each and then India's bowlers run riot by sending half of the Caribbean side back into the pavilion.

India declared their innings at 649/9 after three centuries propelled the team to a massive total. West Indies could manage 94/6 at stumps, trailing by 555 runs.

With this tally, follow-on looms over West Indies.

reached yet another milestone on the second day, completing 1000 test runs for the third consecutive year.

Kohli also became the fastest batsman since Don Bradman to score 24 Test hundreds, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden.

West Indies had to face India's fury and scorching heat. Jadeja accompanied Kohli and helped India strengthen their claim over the test match. Lewis had a memorable debut as he got Kohli's prized wicket.

The session after lunch brought some relief for Windies who grabbed key wickets, including Indian captain Virat Kohli's.

However, they had a mammoth target ahead as Jadeja was too difficult to control in his home ground.

Jadeja kept adding runs and accelerated his innings to finally get a test century against his name.

Within five overs, Captain Brathwaite and Powell were quickly sent to the pavilion by Shami and then the fall continued.

It remains to be seen if West Indies could play at least one good session to avoid follow on with Keeno Paul and Roston Chase, who put up some runs on the board for his team, still batting.

India 1st Innings: 649 for 9 in 149.5 overs ( 139, 134, Ravindra Jadeja 100; Devendra Bishoo 4/217).

West Indies: 94 for 6 in 29 overs (Roston Chase 27 not out; Mohammed Shami 2/11).