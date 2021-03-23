India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets in 3rd T20I

-
ALSO READ
Shafali Verma regains top spot in ICC Women's T20I Rankings
ECB in talks with BCCI, no update yet: Mandhana on playing in The Hundred
India women lose to South Africa by six wickets in 2nd T20I
India eye redemption in T20 series against SA but without skipper in opener
It is easier to calculate things when batting second: Smriti Mandhana
-
India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.
India Women lost the three-match series 1-2.
Brief Scores:
South Africa Women: 112 for 7 from 20 overs (Sune Luus 28, Lara Goodall 25 not out; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/9).
India Women: 114 for 1 in 11 overs (Shafali Verma 60, Smriti Mandhana 48 not out).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor