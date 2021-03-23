India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets in 3rd T20I

India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

India Women lost the three-match series 1-2.

Brief Scores:



South Africa Women: 112 for 7 from 20 overs (Sune Luus 28, Lara Goodall 25 not out; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/9).

India Women: 114 for 1 in 11 overs (Shafali Verma 60, Smriti Mandhana 48 not out).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)