In a first, BCCI conducts Level 2 coaching courses for cricketers

-
ALSO READ
Siddhartha Mohanty assumes office as MD of Life Insurance Corporation
Govt appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as managing director of LIC from Feb 1
Sreesanth in Kerala's list of players for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament
Maldives appoints Mumbai-based Bobby Mohanty as new honorary Consul
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sreesanth sweats it out in warm-up fixtures
-
In a first of its kind initiative, the BCCI has conducted two Fast Track Level 2 courses for cricketers who have played over 75 first-class games, including India internationals L Balaji, Robin Uthappa and current selector Debashish Mohanty.
Phase 1 of the course was delivered online over four days considering the COVID-19 situation, followed by Phase 2, which was conducted at the National Cricket Academy from March 16-19.
The other attendees included former India players Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Abhinav Mukund, Ramesh Powar, former selector Sarandeep Singh, Wasim Jaffer and Vinay Kumar.
Topics covered included "Skill Acquisition, Applied Biomechanics in Pace Bowling, Spin Bowling, Batting, Wicket-Keeping, Building Social and Personal Competence, Video Analysis etc".
"The experience gained through the rigours of playing first-class and international cricket coupled with knowledge of the technical and tactical intricacies of our game makes for a great combination for a coach," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a statement.
"I believe we have some of the best coaching talents in the world and these courses conducted by the NCA will greatly benefit not only those that have participated in it but also the next generation of cricketers who will be coached by these coaches."
BCCI secretary Jay Shah added: "The BCCI has always looked to support the growth and development of its coaches and these courses are a testament to that.
"It is heartening to see former and current cricketers taking up this opportunity to upskill themselves as coaches. The future of Indian Cricket continues to remain bright given the continued involvement and enthusiasm of some of our cricketers even post their playing careers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor