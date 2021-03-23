In a first, BCCI conducts Level 2 coaching courses for cricketers

In a first of its kind initiative, the has conducted two Fast Track Level 2 courses for cricketers who have played over 75 first-class games, including India internationals L Balaji, Robin Uthappa and current selector Debashish Mohanty.

Phase 1 of the course was delivered online over four days considering the COVID-19 situation, followed by Phase 2, which was conducted at the National Cricket Academy from March 16-19.

The other attendees included former India players Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Abhinav Mukund, Ramesh Powar, former selector Sarandeep Singh, Wasim Jaffer and Vinay Kumar.

Topics covered included "Skill Acquisition, Applied Biomechanics in Pace Bowling, Spin Bowling, Batting, Wicket-Keeping, Building Social and Personal Competence, Video Analysis etc".

"The experience gained through the rigours of playing first-class and international cricket coupled with knowledge of the technical and tactical intricacies of our game makes for a great combination for a coach," said president Sourav Ganguly in a statement.

"I believe we have some of the best coaching talents in the world and these courses conducted by the NCA will greatly benefit not only those that have participated in it but also the next generation of cricketers who will be coached by these coaches."



secretary Jay Shah added: "The BCCI has always looked to support the growth and development of its coaches and these courses are a testament to that.

"It is heartening to see former and current cricketers taking up this opportunity to upskill themselves as coaches. The future of Indian Cricket continues to remain bright given the continued involvement and enthusiasm of some of our cricketers even post their playing careers.

