NZ vs Ban: Should have won second ODI, we didn't grab chances, says Tamim

After suffering a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal on Tuesday said his side would have won the game if they had grabbed on to the chances they got.
Kiwi skipper Tom Latham scored a brilliant century to guide New Zealand to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second ODI here on Tuesday. With this win, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Latham played an unbeaten knock of 110 to help New Zealand chase down the target of 272 runs. Devon Conway also scored 72 runs in the match.
"We should have won this game. Bowlers created chances, we couldn't hold on. In these kind of situations, we hardly win games. When the situation comes, we have to make sure that we do all the things 100 per cent. Disappointed today, the batters batted really well. It was a bit slow. I thought 271 was a decent total. The bowlers started well, we got early wickets. When the chances came, we couldn't hold on," said Tamim after the second ODI concluded.
"Mithun batted fantastically well and then Mushi was batting well too. It was a much-improved game, we are not here to improve, we are here to win. We had our chances today. It's a game of cricket, you do drop catches, but it really hurts. No complaints, people don't miss catches willingly. It happens to everyone. Whenever the opportunity comes, we need to grab with both hands. We need to be positive. We have to put up a better show," he added.
After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a poor start with Liton Das being dismissed for a duck by Matt Henry in just the second over of the innings. Opener Tamim Iqbal was then joined by Soumya Sarkar on the field.
While Bangladesh kept losing wickets, Mithun continued to play brilliantly and helped his side post a respectable total of 271 with the help of his unbeaten 73-run knock.
New Zealand and Bangladesh will now lock horns in the third and final ODI on Friday.
