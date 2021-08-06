Indian 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record but fails to qualify for final

-
ALSO READ
Neeraj Chopra star attraction at Federation Cup Athletics
GP Athletics: Dutee wins 100m, none could qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Shooters Saurabh, Mairaj lead UP's charge at upcoming Tokyo Olympics
Qatari finance minister arrested on suspected embezzlement, says report
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
-
The Indian 4x400m relay quartet shattered the Asian record with a 3:00:25 effort in the Olympics heat race but failed to qualify for the final round by a whisker here on Friday.
The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob ran 3 minutes 6 second to finish fourth in the second heat.
India missed out the eight-team final as they ended at ninth spot overall.
The first three in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.
The earlier Asian record was in the name of Qatar which had clocked 3:00.56 while winning the gold in the 2018 Asian Games.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor