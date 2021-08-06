Tokyo: Haryana to give Rs 50 lakh each to 9 women hockey players from state

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced an award of Rs 50 lakh each to the nine members of the Olympics women's hockey team representing the state.

"I congratulate the Indian team for their praiseworthy performance at the Tokyo Olympics," the Chief Minister said.

In a hard-fought bronze play-off match the Indian team lost 3-4 to Great Britain.

--IANS

vg/in

