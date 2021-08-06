Tokyo: Haryana to give Rs 50 lakh each to 9 women hockey players from state

JUST IN
IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced an award of Rs 50 lakh each to the nine members of the Olympics women's hockey team representing the state.

"I congratulate the Indian team for their praiseworthy performance at the Tokyo Olympics," the Chief Minister said.

In a hard-fought bronze play-off match the Indian team lost 3-4 to Great Britain.

--IANS

vg/in

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, August 06 2021. 13:01 IST

