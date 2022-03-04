Indian golfer Kochhar stays in Top-10 at International Series in Thailand

Indian Karandeep Kochhar, who arrived here on the back of a win in the domestic PGTI Tour, carded a blemish-free four-under 68 in the second round to be tied-10th at the halfway stage of the International Series here on Friday.

Kochhar is still bogey free for the second day running and he is the best Indian at 11-under and was placed T-10.

Kochhar, who found 16 of the 18 fairways on the first day, was even better on the second with 17 out of 18. However, he was unlucky many of his putts did not fall or slid past.

The next best Indian Honey Baisoya (67-67) was T-17 and Viraj Madappa (65-70) was T-24 in a low-scoring tournament. Gaganjeet Bhullar (67-69) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (68-68) were T-31.

Other Indians to make the cut were Aman Raj (67-70) and S Chikkarangappa (70-68).

Shiv Kapur (71-68), Veer Ahlawat, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan, Aadil Bedi, SSP Chawrasia, Udayan Mane and Rahil Gangjee missed the cut.

At the top, Japanese teenager Ryo Hisatsune upstaged many of the big players at the Black Mountain Club.

The 19-year-old, who turned professional at the end of 2020, shot a six-under-par 66 for an impressive tournament total of 14-under.

He leads by one shot over Koreans Sungyeol Kwon and Doyeob Mun, who both carded 66s.

