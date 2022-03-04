Indian golfer Kochhar stays in Top-10 at International Series in Thailand

-
ALSO READ
Venture capital firm 3one4 Capital elevates Nruthya Madappa to Director
Travis Miller's PGA Memes Launches Pro Golfer House Tour Series 'Home Course'
Manu Gandas rises to top spot in round three of Glade One Master golf
All about India's Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021
Thailand tries to keep costs in check amid food, energy price hike
-
Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar, who arrived here on the back of a win in the domestic PGTI Tour, carded a blemish-free four-under 68 in the second round to be tied-10th at the halfway stage of the International Series Thailand here on Friday.
Kochhar is still bogey free for the second day running and he is the best Indian at 11-under and was placed T-10.
Kochhar, who found 16 of the 18 fairways on the first day, was even better on the second with 17 out of 18. However, he was unlucky many of his putts did not fall or slid past.
The next best Indian Honey Baisoya (67-67) was T-17 and Viraj Madappa (65-70) was T-24 in a low-scoring tournament. Gaganjeet Bhullar (67-69) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (68-68) were T-31.
Other Indians to make the cut were Aman Raj (67-70) and S Chikkarangappa (70-68).
Shiv Kapur (71-68), Veer Ahlawat, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan, Aadil Bedi, SSP Chawrasia, Udayan Mane and Rahil Gangjee missed the cut.
At the top, Japanese teenager Ryo Hisatsune upstaged many of the big players at the Black Mountain Golf Club.
The 19-year-old, who turned professional at the end of 2020, shot a six-under-par 66 for an impressive tournament total of 14-under.
He leads by one shot over Koreans Sungyeol Kwon and Doyeob Mun, who both carded 66s.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor