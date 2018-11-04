ISL 2018-19 Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur FC live: Lineups out

Dynamos will look to gather their first three points of the season when they host an in-form FC in the Indian Super League at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors come into the game unbeaten so far and on the back of a 4-1 win against FC Goa.

Dynamos have been struggling, having lost their last two games and winless in six so far.

Head coach Josep Gombau trained with the full squad at his disposal for the first time this season. Rene Mihelic, Bikramjit Singh and Adria Carmona returned from injuries after having missed the last match against NorthEast United.

The game will see FC defender Pratik Chowdhary play against his former side for the first time since leaving while marquee signing Tim Cahill is expected to start as well.

FC Head Coach Cesar Ferrando plays a similar style of football as Gombau, utilising his wings well and it is expected to be a strong challenge for Dynamos full-backs PritamKotal and Narayan Das.

Gombau will be hoping his front-line starts firing, with the side having scored just three times in the season so far and having not scored in the last three outings.

are experiencing their worst start to a season and one of the biggest blames should be put on the forwards who have failed to put away their chances. While scoring just thrice in six matches this season, have also drew blank in the last three fixtures.

Jamshedpur registered their second win of the season in their last outing, against Goa, finally breaking a series of performances during which they took lead but failed to maintain it, settling for draws instead. Coach Cesar Ferrando made some changes in the starting XI which saw Australian legend Tim Cahill dropped to dench. The coach also switched his preferred possession-based style for high-pressing.

and Jamshedpur have faced each other on a couple occasions with Jamshedpur winning both duels.