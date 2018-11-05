JUST IN
Business Standard

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru have faced each other two times with Bengaluru winning on both occasions

BS Web Team 

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)

Kerala Blasters will come up against Bengaluru FC in front of their home crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday in one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The two teams have some of the most passionate fans in the league and their constant banter is what makes this a spicy affair.

Last season, when Bengaluru FC came to Kochi on the eve of New Year, they thumped three goals in what was Rene Meulensteen's final game in-charge. This was the biggest home defeat for Kerala last year.

Kerala have managed to remain undefeated this season but have won only one of their five matches so far. David James' men have looked good going forward, scoring in their every match. The forward players Matej Poplatnik, Slavisla Stojanovic, Halicharan Narzary and CK Vineeth all have registered their names on the scoresheet while Seiminlen Doungel has three assists to his name. Despite this, for a team that's creating many chances, Kerala have faltered in converting those chances to goals.

As for Kerala's defence, apart from the opening match when they shut out ATK, they have failed to register a single clean sheet since then. Another cause of concern for David James must be their form at home where the Blasters have managed to win only two out of last 11 matches. This season so far, Kerala have scored seven goals from 26 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 70.42 per cent and have kept clean sheet once.

Under Carles Cuadrat, Bengaluru have hit the ground running this ISL season and have three wins and a draw in their opening four matches. Their famed attacking duo of Sunil Chhetri and Miku have both scored three goals each already. Miku, particularly, has been in an ominous form while on road.

Bengaluru will also be a big threat from set pieces. Almost 50 per cent of their 41 shots on goal so far have come from set-pieces or have resulted from one. Both of their goals in their last match against ATK came about from free-kicks. As for the defence, Bengaluru's back four has managed two clean sheets in their four outings so far. The Sunil Chhetri-led unit has scored eight goals from 17 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 6Bengalurucent while having two clean sheets.

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru have faced each other two times with Bengaluru winning on both occasions.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Minute 33 -- Miku turns and bolts to get off his marker and gets into the right of the box and seeing no teammate in the middle fires the shot himself that wasn't too far from the goalpost

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Minute 30 (GOAL!!)-- Stojanovic takes the penalty and absolutley blasts it and the ball hits the underside of the bar and into the back of the net. Kerala 1-Bengaluru 1. Game on!

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Mintue 29 (PENALTY!!)-- Huge opportunity for Kerala! Sahal is brought down inside the box

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Minute 26 -- Another long-distance effort. This time it's Udanta who drives it low but it's nowhere near the target

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Minute 25 -- A line-breaking pass find Vineeth clear on the left of the box from where he tries to lay the ball off to the centre but is rightly called for offside

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Minute 23 -- Prasanth gets the ball at the right edge of the box, driblles inside the box, steps in and fires a shot at the near post where Gurpreet turns it away for corner

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Minute 21 -- Chennai go close!! Prasanth whips in a terrific ball across the face of the goal where a sliding Stankovic misses it by a whisker at the near post but Doungel gets to the ball at the far post but his sliding effort can only find the side-netting

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Minute 17 (GOAL!!) -- Chhetri is released with an incisive pass by Miku. The captain makes the run and gets behind Jhingan and runs towards the goal and slides the ball into the back of the net. But, it seems, he has carried a niggle in the process.

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Minute 13 -- Bengaluru drive forward with Chhetri passing the ball to Miku who tries to release Partalu but Lalruatthara mops it up in time

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Minute 11 -- Another long distance effort from Bengaluru that floats a little over the bar

ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live: Stojanovic scores; 1-1

Minute 10 -- Sahal releases Stankovic into the box with a chipped pass but Sandhu comes off his line quickly enough to sniff off the danger
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 18:12 IST

