Blasters will come up against FC in front of their home crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday in one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The two teams have some of the most passionate fans in the league and their constant banter is what makes this a spicy affair.

Last season, when FC came to Kochi on the eve of New Year, they thumped three goals in what was Rene Meulensteen's final game in-charge. This was the biggest home defeat for last year.

have managed to remain undefeated this season but have won only one of their five matches so far. David James' men have looked good going forward, scoring in their every match. The forward players Matej Poplatnik, Slavisla Stojanovic, Halicharan Narzary and all have registered their names on the scoresheet while Seiminlen Doungel has three assists to his name. Despite this, for a team that's creating many chances, Kerala have faltered in converting those chances to goals.

As for Kerala's defence, apart from the opening match when they shut out ATK, they have failed to register a single clean sheet since then. Another cause of concern for David James must be their form at home where the Blasters have managed to win only two out of last 11 matches. This season so far, Kerala have scored seven goals from 26 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 70.42 per cent and have kept clean sheet once.

Under Carles Cuadrat, have hit the ground running this season and have three wins and a draw in their opening four matches. Their famed attacking duo of and have both scored three goals each already. Miku, particularly, has been in an ominous form while on road.

Bengaluru will also be a big threat from set pieces. Almost 50 per cent of their 41 shots on goal so far have come from set-pieces or have resulted from one. Both of their goals in their last match against ATK came about from free-kicks. As for the defence, Bengaluru's back four has managed two clean sheets in their four outings so far. The Sunil Chhetri-led unit has scored eight goals from 17 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 6Bengalurucent while having two clean sheets.

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru have faced each other two times with Bengaluru winning on both occasions.