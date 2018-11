ISL 2018-19 FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC live: Lineups out; Jeje starts

Defending champions will try and put up a better performance than what they have managed all season when they face FC City, who are having problems of their own, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in on Tuesday.

Last season, the two teams were blazing away and qualified for the play-offs. went on to win the league title, and now both are at the bottom of the table: at the bottom of the pile with a solitary point from six games and FC City a rank above with two points from five games.

John Gregory's Chennaiyin FC have the worst defensive record in the league with 11 goals conceded. This record is matched only by Pune.

After scoring only once in their first three games, Pune created and scored goals against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters. On the defensive front, Pune have the worst record this season, having let in 11 goals. Pune will also be without the services of Diego Carlos, who is serving a two-match bench. They have scored four goals from 22 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 64.22 per cent and have failed to keep even a single clean sheet.

never really got going this season and have picked up only a single point from their six outings. The Marina Machans have the worst goal conversion rate in the season so far, having scored just five times from their 77 attempts on goal, 23 of them on target. They have the passing accuracy of 73.14 per cent while being able to keep a clean sheet just once. have scored five goals from 23 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 73.14 per cent and have kept one clean sheet this season.

If there's one positive the defending champions can take into Tuesday's match, it will be their record against Pune. The Marina Machans have never lost against the Stallions in the Hero ISL, winning six and drawing two in their eight meetings.