ISL 2018-19 live: Mumbai City FC target debut win against Jamshedpur FC

Home team Mumbai have tried to fix their shaky defence with some notable acquisitions and have also roped in players like Paulo Machado and Subhashish Bose

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
Mumbai City FC have failed to live up to expectations in the past four seasons of the Indian Super League (ISL), thereby triggering changes all around -- from the manager to players -- this time.

New coach Jorge Costa took charge of the side after a disappointing last season where they finished seventh.

The outfit have made several changes to their squad and roped in Indian players like Souvik Chakrabarti, Raynier Fernandes and Subhashish Bose.

Their notable foreign acquisitions include Paulo Machado (Portugal)and striker Rafael Bastos (Brazil).

With Bose, Mumbai have strengthened their defence, which was a definite concern last season, and also included Romanian Lucian Goian, Arnold Issoko (Congo), Souvik Ghosh and Anwar Ali. Moreover, Mumbai boast of a strong midfield.

Mumbai are also expected to display an attacking style of football, which was seen during the pre-season campaign in Thailand where they won three games and drew one.

Jamshedpur, which finished fifth on the points table last season, also have a new head coach -- Cesar Ferrando who will also be aiming for a positive beginning.

But with two of his best players out from the Tuesday game, the others will have to display something special, if they have to spring a surprise.

Also, Mumbai have not won against Jamshedpur, having drawn and lost a game in their two meetings last season. Mumbai, therefore, would like to right that record with a win in Mumbai Football Arena, and also make a great start to the new campaign.
