ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Delhi Dynamos FC vs FC Pune City match

City will take on Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New on Wednesday. Dynamos enjoy a good head-to-head record against the visitors. City have managed to defeat Delhi only once in their eight encounters and the hosts would want to keep the record intact.

Special focus during the fixture will be on visiting coach Miguel Angel Portugal, who was in charge of the home team last season but left after Delhi Dynamos could manage an eighth-place finish.

Delhi Dynamos replaced Portugal with another Spaniard, Josep Gombau, who has revamped the club's foreign contingent to supplement a promising group of Indian youngsters.

The squad seems to be a settled and strong outfit and Portugal will be expecting a positive start. However, Delhi's youthful exuberance and energy will be an asset for Gombau.





Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: vs FC Pune City

When and Where to watch: vs FC Pune City

vs match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Dynamos FC vs FC Pune City match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

Delhi Dynamos FC vs FC Pune City match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.