IPL: 10 teams divided in two groups of five; each team to play 14 games

-
ALSO READ
Taliban confirms participation in Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan
Changes in Income Tax return filing that you must know before setting out
Mercedes-Benz rolls out new format of retailing cars in India
Sebi comes out with new disclosure format for abridged prospectus
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
-
The 2022 Indian Premier League will see a tweak in format as 10 teams will be divided into groups of five but the number of matches per side will remain 14.
As per groupings released by BCCI on Friday, group A comprises Mumbai Indians, KKR, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supergiants.
The group B will have Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Over the years, the IPL has been an eight-team affair where each team played each other twice at the round robin league stage to complete 14 games.
However this group league format is not new in IPL as it was once used a decade back when Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala were part of the league.
Ready Reckoner for Format
=================
The rows and columns of the groups (A and B) has been done as per IPL performances --- number of titles and number of finals reached.
Firstly, the groupings have been done as per IPL performance where group A has MI (Team 1) with five titles as first team. Correspondingly, in group B, the first team is CSK (Team 2) which has four titles.
Team 3 is again placed in group A and that is KKR with two titles and the corresponding Team 4 placed in group B is SRH with a sole title.
Team 5 again in group A is Rajasthan Royals (1 title) and its corresponding Team 6 in group B is RCB, which has played three finals.
Team 7 in group A is DC, which has one final appearance and two play-offs while corresponding Team 8 in group B is Punjab Kings with one final appearance.
Newcomers, Lucknow Super Giants is Team 9 in group A and Gujarat Titans is corresponding team 10 in group B.
How each plays 14 games
================
Each team plays the other teams in its group twice, which makes it eight matches.
The balance six games they play against the five teams in the other group.
So for MI from group A will pay two games CSK which is its equivalent team in group B and one match against the other four teams.
Similarly KKR, the second placed team in A plays SRH in group B twice and all other teams once.
This is how teams attain (8+6) 14 group league games.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor