IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB LIVE score: Blockbuster start on cards in IPL opener
There will be no IPL 2019 opening ceremony this year as the money spent on IPL opening ceremony will be donated to the martyred soldiers of Pulwama attack. Check CSK vs RCB LIVE score here
In the tournament opener of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at CSK home ground – MA Chidambaram Stadium --- in Chennai today. There will be no IPL 2019 opening ceremony this year as CoA chief Vinod Rai has said that the money spent on IPL opening ceremony will be donated to the martyred soldiers in Pulwama attack. Coming back to IPL 2019 match 1, RCB have lost six of the seven games they have played so far at the Chidambaram Stadium and the numbers are again in favour of CSK. Overall, in 22 meetings between CSK and RCB, the Bengaluru outfit have managed only seven victories. In fact, the last time these two teams met -- in Pune last season -- Chennai were all over Bengaluru and it was a cakewalk for Dhoni's boys. But a lot has changed since then and the senior most team in the IPL -- CSK -- have grown a year older.
IPL 2019, Match 1: CSK vs RCB live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 1: CSK vs RCB live streaming details
CSK vs RCB match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the IPL 2019 Match 1 on Hotstar app and website.
