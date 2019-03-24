IPL 2019, MI vs DC preview: All eyes to be on Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant

In today's second match of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), three-time champions will take on rechristened in Match 3 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The workload management of pacer and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be in focus as MI look to start on a high as they lost first 5 out of 6 matches last year. skipper feels that with the round the corner, the onus is on individuals to manage their workload in "We have been on the road for last three or four years. We have played a lot of back-to-back cricket. It depends on individuals. You should always listen to your body," Rohit had said.

Hardik Pandya to make comeback after lower back injury



Pandya has had two breakdowns in the last six months. A recurring back-injury first ruled him out of the Asia Cup in last September before missing the home series against Australia. Even former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who is Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket, felt Pandya's workload should be monitored since he has had recurring lower back injuries. "He (Hardik) has to be monitored. He's in consultation with the team of support staff. Everything is under control," Zaheer had said earlier this week.

to miss Lasith Malinga services



Bumrah is another player who will be closely monitored by the Indian team management in Also, it would be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians' manage Bumrah's workload, especially after veteran Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga will miss the first six games for the franchise.

Mumbai Indians team news



Elsewhere, Rohit's performance will also be keenly observed as he is expected to open in the World Cup. Besides, the three-time IPL winners have added legendary Yuvraj Singh to their squad, which already has a few big-hitters in Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Suryakumar Yadav to name a few. On the pace front, Barinder Sran, Mitchell McClenaghan can be considered, while Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar and rising star Mayank Markande provide Mumbai ample spin options.

team news



Delhi Capitals, who have changed their name from Delhi Daredevils, have in their squad and the southpaw would be keen to get runs in the before the World Cup. Also, a good outing for young players like Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant will bolster their World Cup chances. Delhi also boasts of Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Karla and experienced campaigners like Colin Munro and Chris Morris, who can give stability to the team. With the likes of Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada and Nathu Singh on board, Delhi's bowling attack looks a potent force.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams



MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Suryakumar Yadav



DC playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishbah Pant, Manjot Kalra/Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Chris Morris, Kasigo Rabada/Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane



IPL 2019, Match 1: Live streaming details



Date and Day: March 24, 2019, and Sunday



Place: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Time: 8:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the match on Hotstar app and website.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



MI squad: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

DC squad: Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.