IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh not to travel with CSK squad on August 21

Harbhajan Singh will arrive a week or ten days later than the squad in the UAE ahead of the IPL 2020 which begins from September 19

IANS  |  Chennai 

CSK spin bowlers Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh during a training session ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MAC Stadium, in Chennai. File photo: PTI
Besides Harbhajan, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi will arrive in early September from South Africa while Tahir, Santner and Dwayne Bravo who are playing in CPL, are also slated to join the squad late. File photo: PTI

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not be leaving on Friday for Dubai with the rest of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) owing to personal reasons.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the veteran India tweaker will arrive a week or ten days later than the squad in the UAE ahead of the IPL which begins from September 19.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had missed the camp in Chennai due to personal reasons, will be on the flight on Friday, the report further said.
 

Besides Harbhajan, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi will arrive in early September from South Africa while Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo who are playing in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), are also slated to join the squad late.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab on Thursday became the first IPL team to ferry its players to Dubai. On Thursday morning, the Punjab-based franchise tweeted a video of their players flying to UAE. Mohammad Shami also tweeted a picture after boarding the flight along with a caption: "Apne munde Lion off to Dubai." All the players and officials will remain in quarantine upon landing in the UAE.

The IPL 2020 will be played for 53 days from September 19 to November 10 across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 16:26 IST

