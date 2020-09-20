IPL 2020, Match 2: DC vs KXIP live streaming, match and toss timing details

JUST IN
IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
New Delhi 

The two most inconsistent teams of Indian Premier League in the last 12 seasons, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, will lock horns in the second match of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The Delhi based franchise renamed its team, from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals, in December 2018 and it turned out to be lucky as Shreyas Iyer led side managed to reach the playoffs after seven years.


Delhi Capitals team news

After an impressive outing last year, Delhi retained most of its core players, namely Shreyas Iyer, wicket keeper Rishabh Pant, and pacer Kagiso Rabada. The franchise, however, released some under-performers like Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, and Chris Morris.

In the IPL 2020 auctions, DC then bagged Alex Carey and Jason Roy to strengthen its batting while Chris Woakes, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, and Tushar Deshpande were added to the bowling unit. The franchise also showed a lot of faith in Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis after bagging them at a high price.

Besides, DC also signed experienced batsman Ajinkya Rahane and ace spinner R Ashwin.

Kings XI Punjab team news

On the other hand, Punjab is one of the few teams that always look good on paper before a season starts. But the players fail to deliver the goods when it matters. The Chandigarh based franchise has always had some quality players in its ranks, but the team somehow loses the plot as the tournament progresses. KXIP managed a place in the semi-finals of the inaugural edition and finished as runners-up in 2014 after losing to KKR in the summit clash.

KXIP is one of the three teams -- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DC being the others --who are yet to lay their hands on the IPL trophy.

Charismatic India opener KL Rahul will lead KXIP after the franchise released Ashwin. The team showed faith in Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan and youngster Ishan Porel during the IPL 2020 auctions. While Maxwell will surely strengthen the middle order, Cottrell and Neesham will take charge of Punjab's pace attack.

Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 2, KXIP vs DC cricket match:

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL match take place?

The DC vs KXIP IPL match will be held on September 20, Sunday.

Where will the KXIP vs DC IPL match be played?

The venue for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match will be Dubai International Stadium.

What are the timings of the DC vs KXIP IPL match?

The IPL 2020 Match 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will begin at 7: 30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

What time will the toss take place?

The DC vs KXIP live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs KXIP IPL match live?

The KXIP vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between DC and KXIP?

You can watch the live streaming of DC vs KXIP match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 12:20 IST

