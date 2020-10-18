IPL 2020, Match 35: SRH vs KKR live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (KKR) will take on (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Eoin Morgan-led KKR would look to sort out their batting woes and strive for consistency. KKR are still in the top four of IPL points table with four wins and as many defeats.



Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

The Sunrisers, who occupy the fifth spot on the points table with just three wins from eight outings, are also struggling.



CHECK MI vs KXIP head to head details here

With the injuries ruling out pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, it has somehow lost its steam and Warner has a tough ahead.



CHECK SRH vs KKR head to head details here

The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on the top four comprising Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. Warner will desperately hope that his star spinner Rashid Khan finds his mojo back which is imperative for the team's success.



Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here

Here’s all you need to know about Match 29, SRH vs KKR cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The SRH vs KKR IPL match will be held on October 18, Sunday.

Where will the SRH vs KKR IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

What will be the timings of the SRH vs KKR IPL match?

The Match 29 between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 2:00 pm local time.

At what time SRH vs KKR toss will take place?

The SRH vs KKR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs KKR IPL match live?

The SRH vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between SRH vs KKR?

You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.