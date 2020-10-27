JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL Live score, KKR vs KXIP 2020: Toss will take place at 7 pm
Business Standard

IPL 2020: SRH vs DC playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

Delhi Capitals are just a win away to seal its place in the playoffs. Check SRH vs DC playing 11 probables, head to head and other match details here

Topics
IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad | IPL Champions

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Capitals, DC, IPL 2020

In match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad hasn't been a consistent side and after losing to KXIP in its earlier fixture, it will be really tough for the side to make it to the playoffs if it loses its remaining matches.

Despite having the likes of David Warner, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow it hasn't been able to put a coordinated attack on the opposition.

Despite the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the bowling attack has been decent but it's not enough to win match for the side.

Delhi Capitals are just a win away to seal its place in the playoffs. Although it lost to KKR badly in its previous fixture, the team would look to bounce back in style.

SRH vs DC playing 11 prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje

IPL 2020, Match 47: SRH vs DC Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has slowed down with teams managing anywhere between 140-160. There is an early swing for the pacers but spinners would be crucial for both sides.

SRH vs DC head to head

Total matches: 16

SRH won: 10

DC won: 6

No result: 0

SRH vs DC Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 27 2020. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY