IPL 2020: SRH vs DC playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

In match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad hasn't been a consistent side and after losing to KXIP in its earlier fixture, it will be really tough for the side to make it to the playoffs if it loses its remaining matches.
Despite having the likes of David Warner, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow it hasn't been able to put a coordinated attack on the opposition.
Despite the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the bowling attack has been decent but it's not enough to win match for the side.
Delhi Capitals are just a win away to seal its place in the playoffs. Although it lost to KKR badly in its previous fixture, the team would look to bounce back in style.
SRH vs DC playing 11 prediction
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma
Delhi Capitals
Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje
IPL 2020, Match 47: SRH vs DC Pitch report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has slowed down with teams managing anywhere between 140-160. There is an early swing for the pacers but spinners would be crucial for both sides.
SRH vs DC head to head
Total matches: 16
SRH won: 10
DC won: 6
No result: 0
SRH vs DC Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande
