IPL 2020: We have trained in a balanced manner, says RCB skipper Kohli

Royal Challengers Banglore skipper feels that the side has trained in a balanced manner in order to gain back the momentum after five-month-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the IPL, which was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19, will now be played across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

"Few shoulders were sour initially, because we threw after months and suddenly you realise few muscles are sleep. So I (Kohli) think the guys are getting back into the intensity levels that we want," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB's official Twitter handle.

"I think we have moved ahead in a balanced manner. We didn't wanna be like a maniac doing six sessions in six days. We gave ample time to the boys and will continue to do the same along the course of the next few training sessions," he added.

Kohli admitted that things are quite different after a long break and the side is trying to get back in the "competitive" frame of mind.

"First few days you will look to get your eye in. After five months it's a bit different, you try and get back in the frame of mind that you usually want to be in when you are competing," the skipper said

"Heading into these sessions now, where we are batting mostly in the middle with hitting angles in the field and understanding the basics. I am very very happy with how the team is shaping up," Kohli added.

Kohli has played 177 matches for RCB so far and has managed to score 5,412 runs in the tournament. He also picked up the Orange Cap in the 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries.

The will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.

RCB will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match on September 21.

