IPL to Test cricket: What Kohli said in Instagram live show with Pieterson

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore, said the franchise 'deserves' to win an (IPL) title and it is one of his goals to end the team's winless drought.



Kohli joined former England batsman Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram Live video session where both the cricketers discussed a range of topics.



on RCB not winning IPL title



Pietersen, who has earlier played for the franchise, asked: "Why have RCB not won a title?"



Replying to the question, Kohli said: "When you have big players, obviously there is going to be much more attention on the team. Even with this team, we have me, AB (de Villiers) and Dale (Steyn) have also played recently. All these big players have played for the RCB. So, we are always going to be more in focus."



"We have reached three finals; we have not won one of them. We have also reached three semi-finals but those things are irrelevant till the time you do not win the title. That is one of our goals and we actually deserve to win a title, to be honest."





Kohli on transition phase in India cricket team



Kohli reflected on the Indian cricket team's transition, saying that he was lucky being in the transition zone and it was an 'astonishing' journey to reach the top of Test cricket.



"There is a natural transition that happens in every team and I was lucky that I was in the centre of that transition when it was happening. I got that opportunity to see both sides of things like what we were lacking as a side and what the world was catching up and they were becoming far more superior compared to us," he said.



"So, the plan was clear when the next lot of players come in, this is the direction we got to go in ... Together, from seven or eight in the world in test cricket, three years we have been the number one (team). It has been quite an astonishing journey and quite unbelievable because we have beaten everyone," he added.



Don't need to behave differently as I am captain: Kohli



A lot is said about Virat Kohli's on-field aggression crossing the line at times, but the Indian captain asserted in a Instagram live video session that he does not feel the need to behave differently as he is the captain and he can never play without having that fire in his belly.



During India's recent tour to New Zealand, Kohli had a fiery exchange with a journalist who asked him to tone down his aggression following his team's crushing defeat in the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval. India lost the Test series 0-2.



On the second day of the Test match, Kohli was seen giving angry send-offs to Kiwi batters and animatedly celebrating the fall of wickets during the first two sessions. On one particular instance, Kohli was even seen using an expletive towards the crowd.



"There is bit of crazy up here as well (in his head). When I played under MS (Dhoni) I was in his ear every moment. I wanted to be at the right place at the right time. I don't think I need to behave differently because I am a captain. I can't play any other way. I made a promise, the day I stop feeling like that I will stop," Kohli told former England batsman Kevi Pietersen during an Instagram live session.



"For me the most important thing is how can I contribute to help team win. That mindset should never change. Lot of things people say to stir things up in India, but you have to block the noise and make most of the opportunity in front of you," he added.



Asked about India's problems on away soil, Kohli made light of the matter despite their recent travails in red ball cricket saying now conditions feel same everywhere with so much cricket and its more about the mindset.



"Before we used to come in every 3-4 years in England. In India, you guys come every year for IPL. But now with so much tour and cricket, we don't feel we are playing in alien conditions. Anyone can beat anyone anywhere. we feel the same in terms of conditions. Now its all about fatigue and mindset."





Enjoy batting with Dhoni, ABD the most: Virat Kohli



MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers are the two batters loves batting with the most.



"I enjoy batting with those who can run fast with me. So it has to be MS when we play for India together and AB when we play in the IPL for RCB. We don't even talk while we are batting," Kohli said.



Playing Test cricket has made me better person: Kohli



India captain on Thursday said he became a better person by playing Test cricket, calling the format a representation of life where one doesn't have the option of quitting when the going gets tough.



Asked which is his favourite format, the Indian skipper emphatically replied: "Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket and Test cricket. I have said it five times."



"Because it is the representation of life. Whether you get runs or not, you have to clap when others are batting. You have to go back to your room, get up and come the next day.



"You have to follow the routine whether you like it or not. It's like life where you don't have the option of not competing. Test cricket has made me a better person," said world's premier batsman, who has 27 hundreds and 7240 runs in 86 games.



Pietersen, a superb Test batsman himself, lauded Kohli for trashing the idea of four-day Tests which the ICC has floated to pull in more crowds.



"I was called for a debate and I told them that if Virat Kohli doesn't want four day Tests, it's not happening," the former England captain said as Kohli had a hearty laugh.



