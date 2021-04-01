IPL 2021: AB de Villiers joins RCB bubble in Chennai ahead of tournament

-
ALSO READ
Not worried about Purple Cap, team focused on winning trophy: Chahal
No rest days: RCB skipper Virat Kohli gears up for IPL 2021
IPL 2021: Kohli to undergo quarantine after reaching Chennai on April 1
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli pens emotional note for fans after RCB's exit
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore to begin camp on Mar 29, says Hesson
-
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday informed that star batsman AB de Villiers has joined its team bubble in Chennai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).
RCB posted a photo of de Villiers on Twitter and the franchise captioned the post as: "BREAKING THE INTERNET. The spaceship has landed! AB de Villiers has joined the RCB bubble in Chennai."
Later in the day, skipper Virat Kohli will also be joining the team bubble in Chennai.
Earlier, sources in the know of development had confirmed to ANI that Kohli left the Pune bubble created for the ODI series against England on Monday, and as a result, upon his arrival in Chennai, Kohli will undergo quarantine for seven days as per BCCI's standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the IPL amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Kohli will be joining RCB's camp on April 1 in Chennai, then he will undergo quarantine for seven days," the source confirmed to ANI.
As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms. Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.
RCB is set to play the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai. After India defeated England in the three-match ODI series, Kohli had talked about the challenges of bio-bubble life and he admitted that it would be difficult for players to continue for long in this environment.
"Scheduling needs to be looked at in the future, because playing in bubbles for so long, two to three months, is going to be very, very difficult going forward. You can't expect everyone to be at the same level of mental strength. Sometimes you do get cooked and you do feel like a bit of a change. I am sure things will be discussed and things will change in the future as well. But a different tournament, it brings fresh challenges heading into the IPL," Kohli had told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.
Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj had joined RCB camp on Monday after finishing national duty for India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor