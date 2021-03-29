No rest days: RCB skipper Virat Kohli gears up for IPL 2021

-
-
India and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to gear up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
India defeated England in the third ODI by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1. With this, the Kohli-led side ended the England series on a high as they emerged out victorious in all three formats.
Kohli, who will now be seen in action for RCB in the upcoming IPL, has already begun his preparation for the cash-rich league. The RCB skipper on Monday shared a glimpse from his workout routine.
"No rest days. From here on its all about speed #IPL," Kohli tweeted.
RCB is set to play the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai.
Last week, Mike Hesson, the RCB Director of Cricket has said that AB de Villiers will once again be a wicketkeeping option for the franchise in this year's IPL.
For a few matches last year, AB de Villiers donned the wicketkeeping gloves and he is expected to do the same this year if it fixes the balance of the playing XI.
"We were delighted with the fact that Ab de Villiers loved wicketkeeping and he embraced it. He wanted to continue doing it, he is a real option, we now have a couple of other wicketkeeping options which is great. Mohammed Azharuddeen is a natural athlete with the gloves and in the field. We also have KS Bharat, he is a natural keeper, gives us different options as well," said Hesson in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.
"We are not going to make the commitment now to you guys as to who will do what. We are really pleased with the options we have got and AB is certainly one of those," he added.
The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
