Not worried about Purple Cap, team focused on winning trophy: Chahal

-
ALSO READ
Hoping 2020 does a 'Rahul Tewatia': Rajasthan Royals changes Twitter bio
IPL 2020: Chahal changed the game for us against SunRisers, says Kohli
IPL will bring normalcy back in our lives: Rajasthan Royals' Robin Uthappa
Have butterflies in my stomach ahead of first match, says De Villiers
IPL 2020: Tewatia showed a 'lot of heart' against KXIP, says Sanju Samson
-
Three top quality wickets in Rajasthan Royals batsmen Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, and Mahipal Lomror saw Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal topple Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami from the top slot in the wicket-takers' list in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Chahal now has 8 wickets from four games with an economy rate of 7.18 as compared to Shami's eight wickets at an economy of 7.86. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada is third on the list with seven wickets from three games.
Coming back to the RCB-RR game, it wasn't easy playing under the scorching sun and Chahal said that the heat and the humidity made conditions really tough for all those out in the middle.
"It is very humid. Playing after six months in this humidity. We thought they would get 170 but restricting them to 155 is good," he told the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break.
Despite the heat, Chahal was brilliant with the ball as he finished with figures of 3/24 from his four overs. Asked about his own performance, Chahal said he was happy with how he has been bowling in the IPL.
"I'm very happy with the way the ball has been coming out from my hand. When I came to bowl in the third over, I realized that it's a slow wicket and didn't go to my googlies a lot," he pointed.
Asked about a smart catch to dismiss Samson of his own bowling, Chahal said: "I realised that I'm dropping a few in international cricket, so I'm working on it (catching). I dropped 8 to 10 catches in the beginning so I am working."
Chahal might have taken the Purple Cap from Shami, but his eyes are set on the trophy which has eluded RCB in the 13 years. "Not worried about the Purple Cap, the whole team is just focused on winning the trophy for RCB. One boundary is a bit shorter at one end, so bowling from that side will be tougher. We need a good partnership at the beginning," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor