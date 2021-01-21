IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of players retained and released by KKR

-
-
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has retained bowler Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik among others ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) players’ auction, which is expected to be held on February 11. In total, KKR has released six players, including three overseas players.
Kuldeep played five matches in the IPL 2020 before falling out of contention for a spot in the playing XI. He played just one ODI during India's recently concluded tour of Australia and couldn't make it to the playing XI in the four-match Test series even after frontline spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were injured.
Questions were raised over whether Dinesh Karthik will be retained by KKR this season after he was replaced by Eoin Morgan as captain halfway through the 2020 season. Morgan's England team mate Tom Banton are among the six players who have been released by the two-time IPL champions.
All you need to know about Kolkata Knight Riders’ list of released and retained players, remaining purse here:
- Number of players: 17
- Number of Overseas players: 6
- Total money spent: Rs 74.25
- Salary cap available: Rs 10.75
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 2
Released players list: Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Harry Gurney.
