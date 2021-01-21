IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of players retained and released by SRH

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams
IPL 2021 auction: Mumbai Indians' full list of retained, released players
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained, released by Delhi Capitals
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of players retained and released by KKR
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of retained and released players of RCB
-
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has reposed faith in all-rounders Jason Holder and Mitchell Marsh by retaining them, along with its core group of players, ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction expected to be held on February 11, 2021.
CHECK 2021 IPL latest news updates here
West Indies Test captain Holder had been brought in as replacement for Australia's Marsh last season after the latter was injured during SRH's opening match of IPL 2020. Holder ended up playing a crucial role in SRH's run to the playoffs, taking 14 wickets in seven matches and scoring 66 crucial runs from the lower order.
Check 2021 IPL complete list of players released and retained by 8 franchises
Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake and West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen are the prominent among the five players released by the 2016 champions.
Read all about Delhi's pre-season squad, salary ahead of 2021 auctions here
All you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad’ list of released and retained players, remaining purse here:
- Number of players: 22
- Number of Overseas players: 7
- Total money spent: Rs 74.25 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 cr
- Available slot: 3
- Overseas slot: 1
Released players list: Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor