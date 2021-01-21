IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of players retained and released by SRH

(SRH) has reposed faith in all-rounders and Mitchell Marsh by retaining them, along with its core group of players, ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction expected to be held on February 11, 2021.

West Indies Test captain Holder had been brought in as replacement for Australia's Marsh last season after the latter was injured during SRH's opening match of Holder ended up playing a crucial role in SRH's run to the playoffs, taking 14 wickets in seven matches and scoring 66 crucial runs from the lower order.

Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake and West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen are the prominent among the five players released by the 2016 champions.

All you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad’ list of released and retained players, remaining purse here:

Number of players: 22

Number of Overseas players: 7

Total money spent: Rs 74.25 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 cr

Available slot: 3

Overseas slot: 1

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Released players list: Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj.