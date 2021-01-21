IPL 2021 auction: Rajasthan Royals' full list of retained, released players

-
Rajasthan Royals (RR) has named Sanju Samson as their new skipper for the Indian Premier League 2021 season. Australia batsman Steve Smith, who failed to impress with bat and captaincy, has been released. Rajasthan, who finished last in the 2020 edition, released eight players.
The list of foreign players retained includes Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. All three English players performed well for the Royals in the last tournament.
Jofra Archer was the top wicket-taker for the Royals in IPL 2020 with 20 wickets while Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have also contributed in Rajasthan Royals' important wins in recent past. In addition to the English trio, David Miller and Andrew Tye have also been retained.
All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals’ list of released and retained players, remaining purse here:
- Number of players: 17
- Number of Overseas players: 5
- Total money spent: Rs 50.12 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 34.85
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 3
Retained players: Sanju Samson (C), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa
Released players: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.
