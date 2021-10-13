IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: DC vs KKR playing 11, live toss, streaming details

-
In Qualifier 2 of 14th edition of Indian Premier league (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah Cricket Ground today. The winner of DC vs KKR match will play the finals against Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata would be high on confidence as it coming into the match after winning its Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Delhi, on the other hand, has lost its Qualifier 1 match and need to regroup ahead of today’s match.
Talking about the playing 11, Kolkata is unlikely to rejig its winnings combination and would persist with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who can use the sluggish nature of Sharjah’s wicket. Meanwhile, DC needs its bowlers to come good on a slow pitch of Sharjah. Marcus Stoinis’ should return to DC playing 11 if he is match fit.
DC vs KKR playing 11
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran/Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.
DC vs KKR head-to-head
Total Matches played: 28
DC won: 12
KKR won: 15
No result: 1
DC highest score vs KKR: 228
KKR highest score vs DC: 210
DC lowest score vs KKR: 98
KKR lowest score vs DC: 97
Know about IPL 2021, Qualifier 2 match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 match be played?
The DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 match is scheduled to take place on October 13, Wednesday.
Where will DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 match be played?
The venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 match is Sharjah Cricket Ground.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Delhi and Kolkata?
The IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the DC vs KKR IPL match live toss take place?
The DC vs KKR live toss between Rishabh Pant and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs KKR IPL 2021 match live in India?
The DC vs KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the DC vs KKR IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of DC vs KKR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel
