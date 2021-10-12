IPL 2021: Was my day and I made best use of it, says Sunil Narine

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR playing 11: Hasaranga, Bharat to make debut for RCB
IPL 2021: Check RR vs PBKS playing 11, live toss time, head-to-head score
IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here
McCullum's style of coaching reason behind KKR's success: Morgan
IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore's full schedule and squad here
-
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine, who starred with both the ball and bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, said it was his day and he made the best use of it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match.
Narine stole the show as KKR beat RCB in Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday. KKR had promoted Narine up the order and he whacked three sixes to help his side get over the 100-run mark.
"Any good performance in a match-winning game is always good. Today was my day and made the best use of it. All wickets I enjoy. I'm not that close to what I was before but I'm getting there," Narine told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.
"Hard work is paying off. Always get some heartbeats before the game. But cool and calm during the game. Prefer to have the ball in hand which you can control," he added.
With the ball, Narine picked four wickets as he dimissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers.
KKR will now square off against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 and the winner of that match will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor