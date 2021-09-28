- Calcutta HC allows Bhabanipur by-election as scheduled, dismisses petition
IPL 2021, KKR vs DC LIVE TOSS will take place at 3 pm IST at Sharjah today
Check IPL 2021, KKR vs DC LIVE updates, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss and playing 11 updates
Topics
Kolkata Knight Riders | Delhi Capitals | IPL 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rishabh Pant, Eoin Morgan. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
As the race for playoffs has intensified, KKR needs to win all its remaining 4 matches to secure its place in the IPL 2021 playoffs or else it has to depend on the results of other teams. Meanwhile, Delhi has almost qualified for the playoffs and look to finish in top two on IPL 2021 points table.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
KKR vs DC playing 11
DC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw/Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
KKR vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rishabh Pant and Eoin Morgan will take place at 3 pm IST.
KKR vs DC: IPL 2021 live scorecard
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
KKR vs DC Live streaming and telecast details
The KKR vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and KKR vs DC match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh