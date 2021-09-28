JUST IN
IPL 2021, KKR vs DC LIVE TOSS will take place at 3 pm IST at Sharjah today

Check IPL 2021, KKR vs DC LIVE updates, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss and playing 11 updates

Rishabh Pant, Eoin Morgan, KKR vs DC
Rishabh Pant, Eoin Morgan. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
In Match 41 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would look to put aside its last-ball defeat in previous match, when Eoin Morgan-led side takes on high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sharjah Cricket Ground today.
 
As the race for playoffs has intensified, KKR needs to win all its remaining 4 matches to secure its place in the IPL 2021 playoffs or else it has to depend on the results of other teams. Meanwhile, Delhi has almost qualified for the playoffs and look to finish in top two on IPL 2021 points table.
 
KKR vs DC playing 11
 
DC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw/Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
 
KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
 
KKR vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rishabh Pant and Eoin Morgan will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
KKR vs DC: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
 
KKR vs DC Live streaming and telecast details
 
The KKR vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
