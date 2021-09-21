IPL 2021, Match 32, PBKS vs RR Live: Rahul, Samson eye much-needed win

(RR) will lock horns with (PBKS) to improve upon their mid-table position in match 32 of the (IPL 2021) at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons.

For skipper KL Rahul, who has been a prime performer in IPL, it will not just be about the runs he scores but also about how he leads the team with guidance from Anil Kumble, who will also want to prove his mettle as a franchise coach.

However, the match on Tuesday will be more about the kind of starts that the top-order players provide.



IPL 2021, Match 32, PBKS vs RR Playing 11 Probables:





Punjab Kings

Probable XI: (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman/Tabraiz Shamsi.