IPL 2021, Match 32, PBKS vs RR Live: Rahul, Samson eye much-needed win

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, Match 17, MI vs PBKS highlights: Punjab Kings wins by 9 wickets
IPL 2021: Check RR vs PBKS playing 11, live toss time, head-to-head score
DC vs PBKS highlights: Delhi moves to top of points table after 7 wkts win
IPL 2021, match 26 highlights, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab win by 34 runs
IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match-4 live score: Punjab wins nail-biter by 4 runs
-
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) to improve upon their mid-table position in match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.
The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons.
For skipper KL Rahul, who has been a prime performer in IPL, it will not just be about the runs he scores but also about how he leads the team with guidance from Anil Kumble, who will also want to prove his mettle as a franchise coach.
However, the match on Tuesday will be more about the kind of starts that the top-order players provide.
IPL 2021, Match 32, PBKS vs RR Playing 11 Probables:
Punjab Kings
Probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals
Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman/Tabraiz Shamsi.IPL 2021, Match 32, PBKS vs RR Live Scoreboard:
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor