IPL 2021, RR vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians look to make one last ditch effort

-
-
Mumbai Indians would look to make one last ditch effort to put its derailed Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) campaign back on track when Rohit Sharma-led side takes on a confident Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah cricket ground today.
MI is aiming for a hat-trick of IPL title, which would be a first in the tournament's 14-year-history, but poor show by its batters has led the team down.
The equation is simple for both Mumbai and Rajasthan.
They have to not only win both their matches but also have to win big so that their poor net run-rates are taken care of. Royals currently have a net run-rate of -0.337 and MI, after a poor batting show against Delhi Capitals, are seventh at -0.453.
If Rajasthan wins today’s match then, its last league against Kolkata Knight Riders would became a must-win game for both the teams.
RR vs MI playing 11
RR tentative playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh/Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
MI tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
RR vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma will take place at 7 pm IST.
The RR vs MI match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs PBKS match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and RR vs MI match updates…
