IPL 2021 LIVE TOSS, MI vs RR: Coin flip between Rohit and Samson at 3 pm
Check IPL 2021, MI vs RR LIVE updates, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score
Topics
IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians | Rajasthan Royals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
MI vs RR playing 11
Both the teams are unlikely to make changes in their playing 11 from previous matches
MI vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson will take place at 3 pm IST.
MI vs RR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
MI vs RR Live streaming and telecast details
The MI vs RR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of MI vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and MI vs RR match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
