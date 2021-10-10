IPL 2021, Qualifier 1: Check DC vs CSK playing 11, live toss timings here

In Qualifier 1 of 14th edition of (IPL 2021), (DC) will lock horns with (CSK) at Dubai International Stadium today. It would be a battle between CSK’s old guard and DC’s young brigade as the winner will directly enter into the final of while the loser will get another opportunity. Talking about the playing 11, Delhi would be eager to bring in the team’s line-up but there is still no news update about the all-rounder’s injury.

Meanwhile, Chennai might bring back into its playing 11 given Robin Uthappa failed to impress in the two outings.

DC playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ripal Patel/Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

CSK playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa/Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

DC vs CSK head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 25

CSK won: 15

DC won: 10

CSK highest score vs DC: 222

DC highest score vs CSK: 198

CSK lowest score vs DC: 110

DC lowest score vs CSK: 83

Know about IPL 2021, Qualifier 1 match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The DC vs CSK match is scheduled to take place on October 10, Sunday.

Where will DC vs CSK Qualifier match will be played?



The venue for the vs T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.

What will be the match timings for today’s match between Chennai and Delhi?



The IPL match between the and will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the DC vs CSK IPL match live toss take place?



The DC vs CSK live toss between and MS Djoni will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs CSK match live in India?



The DC vs CSK will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match in India?



The live streaming of DC vs CSK IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Dominic Drakes, Bhagath Varma, Karn Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Lukman Meriwala, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma.