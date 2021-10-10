IPL 2021, Qualifier 1: Check DC vs CSK playing 11, live toss timings here

-
In Qualifier 1 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Dubai International Stadium today. It would be a battle between CSK’s old guard and DC’s young brigade as the winner will directly enter into the final of IPL 2021 while the loser will get another opportunity. Talking about the playing 11, Delhi would be eager to bring Marcus Stoinis in the team’s line-up but there is still no news update about the all-rounder’s injury.
Meanwhile, Chennai might bring Suresh Raina back into its playing 11 given Robin Uthappa failed to impress in the two outings.
2021 IPL playoffs and final schedule
DC vs CSK playing 11
DC playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ripal Patel/Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
CSK playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa/Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
DC vs CSK head-to-head stats
- Total matches played: 25
- CSK won: 15
- DC won: 10
- CSK highest score vs DC: 222
- DC highest score vs CSK: 198
- CSK lowest score vs DC: 110
- DC lowest score vs CSK: 83
Know about IPL 2021, Qualifier 1 match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 match be played?
The DC vs CSK match is scheduled to take place on October 10, Sunday.
Where will DC vs CSK Qualifier match will be played?
The venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Chennai and Delhi?
The IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the DC vs CSK IPL match live toss take place?
The DC vs CSK live toss between Rishabh Pant and MS Djoni will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match live in India?
The DC vs CSK will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of DC vs CSK IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Dominic Drakes, Bhagath Varma, Karn Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Lukman Meriwala, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma.
