IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Match-10 live score: RCB win toss, elect to bat first
Topics
IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Kolkata Knight Riders
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
RCB vs KKR IPL 2021, match 10 live updates: After winning two out of their first two matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to make it three out of three when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB) in their next encounter at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday afternoon.
Spin will be a crucial weapon again for RCB as KKR showed their inability to cope with spin in their previous match against Mumbai Indians, giving away four wickets to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.
RCB left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed played a crucial role on a sticky pitch in the match against SunRisers Hyderabad as he made the ball turn and forced the SRH batsmen to throw away their wickets.
With KKR also possessing a very strong spin bowling line-up, the performance of spinners from the two sides could very well decide the course of Sunday's first match.
This will also be the first match of this season to be played in the afternoon and have a 3.30 p.m. start. Naturally, the dew factor will not come into play.
KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson.