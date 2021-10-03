- NTPC to list 3 subsidiaries as part of Rs 15,000-crore asset monetisation
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS LIVE: A do or die game for Punjab Kings today
Check IPL 2021 Bangalore vs Punjab LIVE updates, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings live toss, playing 11 updates and playoffs qualification scenarios here
IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League | cricket broadcast
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Eyeing its first IPL title triumph, RCB is currently placed third in the pecking order with seven wins and four defeats for a total of 14 points. Another two points from a win will almost assure them of a place in the place-offs but for that, RCB will need to put it across Punjab Kings who are coming off a morale-boosting win against Kolkata Knight Riders.
RCB’s IPL 2021 playoffs qualification scenarios
Royal Challengers Bangalore only need a won in its last three matches to qualify for the playoffs as Kolkata and Mumbai have lost their recent matches. Three wins in as many matches will give RCB a chance to finish among the top two if CSK or DC slip up in their last couple of matches. However, if the RCB loses all three remaining matches, the Virat Kohli-led side could be eliminated given four teams could end up on 14 points, vying for two qualification spots.
Punjab’s IPL 2021 playoffs qualification scenarios
A win for the Punjab Kings will keep them in contention for the crucial 14-point total. Even if PBKS gets there, they'll need other outcomes to go its way in order to qualify. After a loss, the KL Rahul-led side will be grasping at the thinnest of lifelines, with some extremely strict outcome needs.
RCB vs PBKS playing 11
RCB tentative playing 11: Virat Kohli (capt.), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
PBKS tentative playing 11: KL Rahul (capt, wk), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Fabian Allen/Harpreet Brar, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Nathan Ellis/Chris Jordan, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Shami
RCB vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will take place at 3 pm IST.
RCB vs PBKS: IPL 2021 live scorecard
RCB vs PBKS Live streaming and telecast details
The RCB vs PBKS match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs PBKS match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
