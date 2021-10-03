IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

In Match 48 of 14th edition of (IPL 2021), (RCB) will lock horns with (PBKS) at Sharjah Cricket Ground today. A win in today’s match will seal RCB’s spot in playoffs. Both Bangalore and Punjab are likely to make changes in their playing 11s given they are playing a day game on sluggish Sharjah wicket. is expected to bring Wanindu Hasaranga in place of George Garton. Meanwhile, Punjab could drop the young Australian pacer Nattan Ellis and bring Englishmen Chris Jordon or

2021 IPL points table and team rankings



2021 IPL latest news



(RCB) vs (PBKS) playing 11 predictions:



RCB playing 11 (probables): (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, Wanindu Hasaranga/George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal



PBKS playing 11 (probables): (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Fabian Allen/Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan/Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh



RCB vs PBKS head to head record

Total matches played: 27

Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 12

won: 15

No result: 0

RCB highest score vs Punjab: 226

Punjab's highest score vs RCB: 232

RCB lowest score vs Punjab: 84

Punjab's lowest score vs RCB: 88

Know about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The RCB vs PBKS match is scheduled to take place on October 3, Sunday.

Where will RCB vs PBKS match will be played?



The venue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings T20 match is Sharjah cricket ground.

What will be the match timings for today’s match between Bangalore and Punjab?



The IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the RCB vs PBKS IPL match live toss take place?



The RCB vs PBKS live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match live in India?



The RCB vs PBKS will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match in India?



The live streaming of RCB vs PBKS IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai.

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Adil Rashid, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh.