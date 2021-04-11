JUST IN
IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Match-3 Live Score: Morgan & Co look for a fine start

IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR Live Updates: Check out SRH vs KKR Today Match LIVE updates and live scores to the third match of IPL 2021

IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League | IPL Champions

In the third match of Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.

On paper, Sunrisers Hyderabad looks solid with a fine balance between a strong batting line-up paired with some all-rounders and a fiery bowling attack.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders would look to build up from where they left off in IPL 2020. The Eoin Morgan-led side had a shaky start in IPL 2020 but they bounced back, albeit a little late. Nonetheless, KKR would look for a fresh start and get its combination right.


SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 Match 3 Live streaming details:

The SRH vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

