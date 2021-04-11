- Flight loads drop below 100 for four straight days as flyers defer travel
IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Match-3 Live Score: Morgan & Co look for a fine start
IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR Live Updates: Check out SRH vs KKR Today Match LIVE updates and live scores to the third match of IPL 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In the third match of Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.
On paper, Sunrisers Hyderabad looks solid with a fine balance between a strong batting line-up paired with some all-rounders and a fiery bowling attack.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders would look to build up from where they left off in IPL 2020. The Eoin Morgan-led side had a shaky start in IPL 2020 but they bounced back, albeit a little late. Nonetheless, KKR would look for a fresh start and get its combination right.
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 Match 3 Live scoreboard
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 Match 3 Live streaming details:
The SRH vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
